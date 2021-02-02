Green Army projects begin in city corp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor Arya Rajendran kickstarted the city corporation’s Green Army initiatives for 2021, with a cycle rally here on Monday. The rally began from the corporation office to Kowdiar and back. The projects for the year under Green Army include Mayor’s Kitchen Bin Challenge and Intern With Mayor. Green Army is a platform where individuals work as a group along with school students to educate them about segregated waste management and other sustainable living practices. The volunteers take part in initiatives aimed at creating awareness.