Major shake-up in police department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major shake-up in the police department, ADGP Yogesh Gupta, has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The 1993-batch officer, recently back from the Central deputation, was first appointed as managing director of Bevco and was later given additional charge of chairman. Several junior IPS officers have been also shifted.

Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner Divya Gopinath has been posted as SP, ICT, in place of Arvind Kumar. She will be replaced by Vaibhav Saxena, who is currently Additional Assistant Inspector General at the Police Headquarters. Arvind has been appointed as Wayanad district police chief. Vigilance SP Harisankar was posted as Kasaragod district police chief while incumbent Shilpa D has been posted as Kottayam district police chief.

Kottayam district police chief G Jaidev will be the new district police chief in Alappuzha in place of Sabu P S who will replace Vijayakumar N as the State Special Branch, Ernakulam Range SP. Vijayakumar was shifted to the State Special Branch as Security SP.

Wayanad police chief G Poonguzhali has been posted as Thrissur Rural police chief replacing Viswanadh R, who has been appointed as Palakkad district police chief. Idukki Crime Branch SP Madhu P K has been appointed as Thiruvananthapuram Rural police chief while incumbent Asokan B has been posted as SP in State Special Branch. Palakkad district police chief Sujith Das will replace U Abdul Karim in Malappuram. Karim has been posted as MSP Commandant.