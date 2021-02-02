Three men arrested for serial thefts in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang allegedly involved in a series of break-ins within city limits was nabbed by the Medical College police. Bahuleyan, 54, of Medical College, said to be the leader of the gang, Sunil Gupta, 40, of Vilavoorkal and Sabu, 43, of Koovalassery were picked up in connection with the burglary at a house on St Mary’s lane, Pattom, on January 10. The police said Bahuleyan along with Gupta carried out the thefts while Sabu helped them dispose of the loot. Six-and-a-half sovereigns of gold and `12,000 in cash were stolen in the January 10 incident.