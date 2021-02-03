AICC forms 36-member special panel to select candidates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AICC has constituted a 36-member special election committee, including four ex-officio members, which will take a call on the candidature in the assembly elections. Besides the top three leaders, other members include K V Thomas, P C Chacko and P J Kurien and five woman leaders, Shanimol Osman, Remya Haridas, Laly Vincent, Vidya Balakrishnan and Lathika Subhash. A press release issued by AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal stated that AICC chief Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the formation of Pradesh Election Committee of KPCC for the assembly election with immediate effect.