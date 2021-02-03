STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief takes over Southern Air Command

Air Marsh al Manavendra Singh took over as Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief of Southern Air Command on Monday.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marsh al Manavendra Singh took over as Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief of Southern Air Command on Monday. A guard of honour was presented to the Air Marshal on taking over Command. Alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Joint Forces Staff

College (USA) and Army War College, Mhow, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of Indian Air Force on 29 December1982 as a Helicopter pilot. The Air Officer has flown a wide variety of helicopters and trainer aircraft. He has over 6600 hours of flying in various challenging sectors like the Siachen, the North East, Uttarakhand, the Western desert and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He is a Qualified Flying Instructor, Instrument Rating Instructor & Examiner with vast instructional experience. In a career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has held a number of commandand staff appointments.

