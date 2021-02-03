STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Covid-19 surge, staff polls a worry

Secretariat employees fear that housing society elections may trigger spike

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few days after a section of staff at the Secretariat conducted canteen board elections in violation of all the Covid-19 protocols which resulted in the spread of the viral infection among them, another staff group has decided to conduct Secretariat Housing Society elections. In the wake of Covid spread, the finance department in the administrative headquarters has been closed and the staff at various departments have raised apprehensions over the housing society elections.

Though they have urged the government to postpone the elections, the society is proceeding with the decision to conduct the election. Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Secretariat Staff Housing Co-operative Society has come with an explanation that it would conduct the elections adhering to Covid protocol. According to them, the election is overdue and a new panel needs to take charge as the tenure of the existing panel will end on April 24. The society has decided to conduct the election on March 10, adhering to social distancing norms.

The society said in a statement that the election would be held in Durbar hall in Secretariat and a hall at the legislative assembly complex. Also, the society sought the approval from the Election Commission to conduct the election under the supervision of an electoral officer and a returning officer. On Friday, a video of the employees making a beeline to cast votes at the Secretariat canteen board election presented an eggon- face moment for the government that has been grappling with an unusually high number of Covid cases. The video, apparently shot using a mobile camera, depicted employees swarming the Durbar Hall of the Secretariat to cast votes. Many were seen without masks or misplaced ones, while physical distancing was totally overlooked.

Containment efforts to be strengthened

T’Puram: In view of rising cases in the district, surprise raids will be conducted in various establishments in the state capital to check if the protocols are strictly abided. District Collector Navjot Khosa said mapping will be done in regions with more positive cases by the respective public health centres. Sectoral magistrates will be in charge in such areas.

