Govt launches food coupons for students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has introduced food coupons for the students in government schools as part of the food security allowance scheme. The General Education Department issued the order in this regard in the last week of January, based on the proposal submitted by its director K Jeevan Babu.

As per the order, students can purchase food items through a coupon system. Beneficiaries will get ration for the September 2020-March 2021 period. This system will be available till the schools reopen under normal circumstances.

The government has initiated steps to deliver coupons to the schools. The order said that parents or local guardians of the students can buy the food items from the nearest Supplyco store. Over 27 lakh children from the pre-primary section to Class VIII of government and aided schools in the state will benefit from the scheme.