KU mark tampering: Cops yet to register case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cantonment police are yet to register a case in the controversial mark tampering incident even though the Kerala University said it had submitted a complaint seeing an investigations. The police insisted they have not received the complaint. Last week, the varsity filed a complaint seeking strict action against section officer V Vinod, who allegedly tampered with the marks obtained by a 2015-18 batch student when he appeared for supplementary examinations of a Career-related degree course in 2019.

The section officer was suspended on January 20, after being accused of wilfully entering incorrect marks in a student’s mark list. Discrepancies were found in seven of the student’s supplementary exam results. The matter came to light when the student applied for the mark sheet, thereby indicating internal tampering. An internal inquiry was conducted that brought the malpractice to the fore. According to the inquiry report, some of the students who were called for a hearing said the section officer in question expressed his willingness to help them.