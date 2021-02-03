Nominations may be filed online: CEO Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting of representatives of various political parties to discuss preparedness for the Assembly election. Arrangements have been made to file nominations in online mode. Candidates who choose the online mode need to download the nomination paper and submit a copy before the Returning Officer. The deposit to be paid by the candidate can also be remitted online.Meena explained to the representatives the guidelines to be followed in the wake of Covid pandemic.

The CEO told the meeting that only two people will be allowed along with the candidate for filing of nomination papers. The maximum number of vehicles during campaign by a candidate has been limited to five. If rallies are taken out, there should be a gap of at least half an hour in between, he said.

KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi, who represented the Congress in the meeting, said polling hours should be extended from 7am to 7pm in the wake of the Covid pandemic. He also suggested that the supplementary voters’ list should also include eligible applications received till February 28.

Postal voting

Postal voting facility also for senior citizens above 80 years, differently-abled and Covid patients

Special teams will be constituted to distribute the postal ballots at the doorstep of voters