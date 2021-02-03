Pinarayi stresses on need to renew IT policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unveiling Kerala’s initiatives to modernise its economy, ensure inclusive growth and inject efficiency in governance through a range of IT applications, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged industry stalwarts and domain experts to suggest measures for giving an impetus to the state’s ambitious transformational agenda in the pandemic-induced scenario.

Presenting the vision statement on the second day of the three-day ‘Kerala Looks Ahead’ (KLA) global conference and consultation organised by the Kerala State Planning Board here, Pinarayi stressed on the need to “rework and renew” the existing IT policy to meet new demands and changed circumstances. He said the state has accorded priority to investments in human development and basic social welfare.

“However, we are also aware that for a sustainable and prosperous future for all, we must ensure the improvement and modernisation of productive capacities in the economy. An important way to do this is to invest in technologies and industries of future,” he said. He said the IT revolution has been progressing for almost 45 years and continues to be at the forefront of modern technological advances.