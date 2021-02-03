Sulking IAS officer made principal secy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raju Narayana Swamy, the 1991 batch IAS officer who has been keeping away from service for more than a year, has been appointed principal secretary in the parliamentary affairs department. The government order pertaining to the 52-year-old senior IAS official’s appointment was issued by the general administration department on Tuesday.

It was in June 2019 that the first rank-holder in the 1991 civil services exams as well as in all exams he had written had hogged limelight when an expert committee that reviews the performance of IAS officers who have either completed 25 years of service or those who have reached 50 years of age had recommended “compulsory retirement” due to his poor performance in the posts he served.

Swamy had gone on deputation to the Coconut Development Board when he was serving as the principal secretary of employees administrative reforms. At CDB, he had detected misappropriation of funds and suspended two officials, leading to his ouster. There were allegations that he was more interested in raising corruption issues, thereby not implementing development works which had invited the government’s ire.

Past troubles

The Centre had removed Raju Narayana Swamy from the post of chairman of Coconut Development Board in March 2019. It had informed the state government that his deputation had been terminated. However, a defiant Swamy was not keen to join the state government service even after a year and had approached the court and also the Central Administrative Tribunal.