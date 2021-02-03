Technocity Kabani complex opening on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Kabani’, the stateof- the-art IT complex at Technocity at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The building with an area of 2 lakh sqft will be offered to IT/ITES companies to start operations.

A statement from Kerala IT Park said 20 IT companies have expressed interest to start their office in the new building, even in the midst of pandemic. “The new worldclass facility will bring in more investment and generate employment at a time when an upsurge is expected in a wide array of technology businesses in the postpandemic period,” said Sasi P M, CEO of Technopark.