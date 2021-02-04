STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘PROUD’ facilitates safe disposal of unused, expired drugs

According to State Drugs Controller K J John, a large number of elderly people in the state are dependent on drugs which account for a huge amount at the household level.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A safe drug collection box under PROUD installed at Sasthamangalam. Such collection boxes were installed two years ago in the city on a pilot basis to ensure safe disposal of unused drugs | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unscientific disposal of unused or date-expired drugs is considered as one of the primary reasons for environmental pollution. Used antibiotics which are often disposed of carelessly seeps into the soil and water bodies, eventually affecting human life. In an effort to tackle the unsafe disposal of unused drugs, the State Drugs Control Department and All Kerala Chemists and Druggists’ Association (AKCDA) have jointly launched PROUD (Programme on Removal of Unused Drugs) in the district on a pilot basis. The authorities are also set to introduce the initiative across all districts in the state.
As part of the programme, about 100 safe drug collection boxes have been kept at selected places, including medical shops in the city, where people can drop expired or unused drugs from their houses. 

According to State Drugs Controller K J John, a large number of elderly people in the state are dependent on drugs which account for a huge amount at the household level. These also include discontinued or expired drugs and medicines which are unused owing to a change in prescription. “Due to lack of biomedical waste disposal facilities, these drugs were simply being thrown on roadsides and into water bodies,” said John.

Under PROUD, about 21 tonnes of unused drugs from the city have been collected so far, segregated and handed over to Ramky Energy and Environment Ltd in Mangaluru for incineration.

 “Following the success of the programme, the drugs control department had submitted a proposal to implement the project on the safe disposal of unused drugs across the state and received a sanction of `50 lakh from the state government and `2.75 crore from the Central government in the 2019-20 budget. However, the project came to a standstill due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic,” said John. 

“We have planned to associate with the Clean Kerala Company Limited, under the state government which has agreed to collect these drugs along with their routine waste collection programmes. The proposal has been approved by the law department and we are waiting for the approval from the state government after which it will be implemented in other districts as well,” he added.

Thomas Raju, secretary of All Kerala Chemists and Druggists’ Association, said, “Due to lack of a proper biomedical waste treatment plant in the state, we are transporting the collected drugs to another state for incineration which involves a huge expense. It comes to about `25 per kilo. With our limited resources and funds, we are unable to bear the responsibility.

We have also discussed the issue with the drugs control department and have come up with a decision to set up a biomedical waste treatment plant soon after a suitable land is obtained.”Meanwhile, the drugs control department and All Kerala Chemists and Druggists’ Association are planning to come up with more programmes including awareness workshops in the state to tackle the biomedical waste menace.

Incinerating collected medicines
Under the initiative, about 21 tonnes of unused drugs from the city have been collected so far, segregated and handed over to Ramky Energy and Environment Ltd in Mangaluru for incineration

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PROUD garbage disposal biomedical waste
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp