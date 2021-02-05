STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Another Round' and 'Wife of a Spy' to be screened at IFFK

The 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala set to begin on February 10 (IFFK) will screen 80 films, the majority of which fall in the World Cinema category.

File photo from 2019's IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala set to begin on February 10 (IFFK) will screen 80 films, the majority of which fall in the World Cinema category. The World Cinema section will feature several highly appreciated flicks such as Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’,  Japanese Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Wife of A Spy’ and Iranian auteur Ahmed Bahrami’s ‘The Wasteland’. 

The gala film event, to be held in four phases, will screen movies in eight categories, including international competition, Indian Cinema Now, Homage and World Cinema. The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the event will kickstart on February 10, followed by Kochi (February 17-21), Thalassery (February 23-27) and Palakkad (March 1-5) phases. The main festival centre in Thiruvananthapuram will be the Tagore theatre,. 

Ajoy Chandran, secretary of Chalachitra Academy that’s organising the fest, said free antigen test will be arranged for the delegates, volunteers and officials. Those who underwent test in private labs 48 hours prior to the event will also be given entry. The distribution of passes and kits will begin on February 8.
Delegate registration is receiving huge response.  Registration for Kochi, Thalassery and Palakkad is still open in registration.iffk.in Only one venue can be selected by the delegate while registering. For queries, contact helpdesk@iffk.in or +91(471)4100320.

