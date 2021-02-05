Capital records six Covid deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, while 370 recovered from the disease. There were six deaths, including five men and one woman. Most deaths happened on January 29 and were confirmed as Covid-19 deaths on Thursday.

The total death toll in the district reached 761. The number of active patients under treatment stood at 4,347. Among the newly infected, 287 contracted the disease through local transmission. It included three health workers. As many as 1,546, who developed symptoms, were put under observation, while 1,342 persons completed the quarantine period on the day.