Kabani at Technocity sets a landmark on state IT map

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major milestone to the state’s IT landscape, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated ‘Kabani’, the state-of-the-art IT complex at Technocity at Pallipuram here on Thursday. The building covering 2 lakh sqft space located 9 kilometres away from Technopark, the state’s first IT hub, is expected to create job opportunities besides adding a new landmark to the capital city.

“The state should diligently tap the opportunities from the new technology-driven fourth Industrial Revolution and create more employment opportunities that benefit local people,” said Chief Minister during the inauguration. “It is equally important that our IT infrastructure should rise to meet the demands and expectations of the scenario.” Pinarayi said the new complex would be helpful for the government’s efforts to create a knowledge-based society. “Facilities at Technocity are the result of far-sighted vision and it will boost investments and job opportunities. The government has taken steps through various levels for the skill development of youths.”

“It is significant that we are opening this sprawling integrated campus at a time when IT and ITeS businesses are expected to move ahead, pushing behind Covid-induced crisis. Even when the pandemic ravaged economies across the world our IT Parks have not only been able to weather the storm but continue to add new companies to their list of clients,” the chief minister said.

The message of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is under treatment for Covid-19, was read out at the function. “Technocity is a glorious chapter in the history of three-decades of achievements of Technopark. With the completion of Technocity, Pallippuram will get a space in the global IT industry map and it will lead to social and economical development of the area,” Surendran said.

The minister said that Technocity will offer lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities, besides giving an impetus to the infrastructure development of the area. C Divakaran MLA, who presided over the function, unveiled the plaque of the new IT building, ‘Kabani’.

Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITL) developed the building, and the project was funded by KIIFB. It was launched as an integrated township project on October 27, 2017.Leading global and Indian companies are setting up their businesses in Technocity, envisaged as the fourth phase of Technopark. The Space Park project, which aims to position Kerala as a global destination for high-tech space industry and startups, is also coming up at Technocity.