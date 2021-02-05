STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move to demolish century-old library draws flak

He stressed that the library was neglected for the past 10 years. 

The Sri Chithira Thirunal Library

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A move to demolish the century-old Vanchiyoor Sri Chithira Thirunal Library -- which boasts of more than one and a half lakh documents and books including writings on palm leaves --has irked the cultural community here.  The Aikya Malayala Vedhi (United Malayalam Front) has come forward extending solidarity with the protest announced by the action council formed to protect the library. The Aikya Vedhi is planning to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking intervention. 

State convener of Aikya Malayala Vedhi Nanda Kumar alleged that the library trust is trying to sabotage the operations of the library and sell the land for other real estate purposes. He stressed that the library was neglected for the past 10 years. 

“We want the State Library Council to take over the library. The library was established in 1914 by N Kesava Pillai or Vayanasala Kesava Pillai. The library is a treasure trove for research scholars and is recognised by universities. It is an asset for the future generations and we want to ensure it is protected,” said Nanda Kumar.   The library staff are at the receiving end with the Trust refusing to pay salary. There are seven staff members.

“The DTP centre was shut down first. Several trees belonging to the library were axed and we had sought police intervention. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the Trust has not been paying salary. They want the employees to quit their jobs so that they can use the land for other commercial purposes,” said Sajith Vanchiyoor, member of the action council.

