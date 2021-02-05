STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Salary revision: Medical college doctors to stage hunger strike on Friday

To go ahead with indefinite strike from February 9 if govt fails to agree to their demands

Published: 05th February 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors in PPE kit raise slogans in front of Secretariat on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Medical College doctors will on Friday stage a relay hunger strike to press their demand for getting their salary dues cleared and other service conditions. The strike is not meant to cause inconvenience to the public, but to draw the attention of the government to the problems faced by the faculty members, said Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) and Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers’ Association (KGPMTA) spearheading the protest. 

The organisations have also decided to go ahead with the indefinite strike from February 9 if the government failed to agree to its demands. KGPCTA members donning PPE (personal protective equipment) on Thursday staged a protest meet in front of the Secretariat as the government did not heed  their demands.

 “Medical teachers are fighting for their profession’s dignity. As responsible healthcare professionals, we wanted to stage protest without causing inconvenience to the public,” said a doctor justifying her decision to join the protest donning the PPE kit. She said she had come after attending to emergency work at the Medical College Hospital. Since January 29, the doctors have been boycotting academic duties, pay ward admission, VIP duties, non-Covid meetings and board meetings. The strike has affected classes and practicals of medical students. 

The doctors have been at loggerheads with the government over salary dues since 2016 and for failing to rectify  salary anomalies of the entry cadre. They started the strike after the government recently announced pay revision and payment of arrears for other government employees. The anomalies in pay structure of entry cadre doctors resulted in a shortfall of `11,000 to `18,000 for those who joined service after 2016, said Binoy S, state president of KGMCTA. The KGPMTA blamed higher officials in the department for making the teaching profession unattractive for new entrants. “The government has delayed the promotion by misinterpreting the court orders,” said Jeji G, state secretary of KGPMTA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doctors hunger strike
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp