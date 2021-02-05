Shanghumugham Traffic park to reopen next week

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being neglected for past many years, the Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park at Shanghumugham will be opened to the public with upgraded facilities next week. The park has been renovated under the Shanghumugham beachfront traffic park and recreational hub project of the Tourism Department at an estimated cost of Rs 4.99 crore.

The project also includes a parking space. The park was closed to public ever since the District Tourism Promotion Council leased the same for renovation three years ago. Situated close to the Shanghumugham beach, the park was a favourite recreational spot for children. It had traffic signs where they could learn the basics of traffic rules in an interesting way.

“The area also had a place where the Motor Vehicles Department conducted ground tests. The renovation work has been completed and the park will be open to the public from February 9,” said Gireeshkumar D, deputy director of the Tourism Department.The renovated traffic training park has facilities such as cycle tracks, pathways, artificial fountains, landscaping works, an ice-cream parlour and seating areas. A restroom facility has also been constructed for the convenience of the visitors and tourists arriving at the park.

For safety, security guards have been appointed and lighting facilities have been provided.The project which was launched by the Tourism Department was executed in association with a Goa-based firm, Effective Architectural Services. “The park was lying in a dilapidated state for many years. So, we thought of renovating the same as part of the Shanghumugham master plan. Child-friendly facilities such as pathways are made from natural stone and other hi-tech facilities have also been incorporated in the park,” said Arun S, project officer.

Though the traffic park project was expected to be completed by March 2020, it was delayed due to the pandemic and other formalities from the concerned departments. “Two other projects such as the Urban Plaza development project and cultural hub will be completed by April,” he said.