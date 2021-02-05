STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shanghumugham Traffic park to reopen next week

After being neglected for past many years, the Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park at Shanghumugham will be opened to the public with upgraded facilities next week.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The renovated Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park in Shanghumugham will be opened to the public next week. The renovated park has facilities such as cycle tracks, pathway, artificial fountain, landscap

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being neglected for past many years, the Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park at Shanghumugham will be opened to the public with upgraded facilities next week. The park has been renovated under the Shanghumugham beachfront traffic park and recreational hub project of the Tourism Department at an estimated cost of Rs 4.99 crore.

The project also includes a parking space. The park was closed to public ever since the District Tourism Promotion Council leased the same for renovation three years ago. Situated close to the Shanghumugham beach, the park was a favourite recreational spot for children. It had traffic signs where they could learn the basics of traffic rules in an interesting way. 

“The area also had a place where the Motor Vehicles Department conducted ground tests. The renovation work has been completed and the park will be open to the public from February 9,” said Gireeshkumar D, deputy director of the Tourism Department.The renovated traffic training park has facilities such as cycle tracks, pathways, artificial fountains, landscaping works, an ice-cream parlour and seating areas. A restroom facility has also been constructed for the convenience of the visitors and tourists arriving at the park. 

For safety, security guards have been appointed and lighting facilities have been provided.The project which was launched by the Tourism Department was executed in association with a Goa-based firm, Effective Architectural Services. “The park was lying in a dilapidated state for many years. So, we thought of renovating the same as part of the Shanghumugham master plan. Child-friendly facilities such as pathways are made from natural stone and other hi-tech facilities have also been incorporated in the park,” said Arun S, project officer.

Though the traffic park project was expected to be completed by March 2020, it was delayed due to the pandemic and other formalities from the concerned departments. “Two other projects such as the Urban Plaza development project and cultural hub will be completed by April,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanghumugham Traffic park
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp