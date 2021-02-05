SilverLine will bring huge change in Kerala: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The semi-high speed rail project SilverLine will bring a huge change in the state, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was participating in an interaction with businessmen here on Thursday. The government is taking steps to establish CIAL-model ventures in different sectors, he said. The proposed rubber park on HLL land is one of them.

The government will consider the proposal to accord industry status to tourism. A new category will be introduced to register IT enterprises. Currently, they are registered under the Shops and Establishments category, he said.He hoped that the local self-governments will take steps to woo businesses.

as they have been vested with the responsibility of job creation. The government views the development of ports seriously. Efforts are on to develop the ports at Beypore, Azhikkal and Kollam. A portal will be launched with details of skilled personnel in different sectors. Industrialists will be included in higher education committees.