Welding worker poses as City Police Commissioner, arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly sent messages impersonating as the city police commissioner. Amaljith of Venganoor was arrested by Vizhinjam police after being alerted by the City Cyber Cell.

The police said Amaljith, who worked as a welding staff, started a business account on WhatsApp as city police commissioner and added police logo as profile picture to lend credence to his identity.

He went a step ahead and ensured that Truecaller app also displayed ‘commissioner of police’ against his number. From this number, he used to send warning and threat messages to people saying that their phone numbers are being monitored by the Cyber Cell. Amaljith was arrested by a police team led by Vizhinjam SHO S B Praveen.