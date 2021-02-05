Writers come out against literary society election

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent personalities, including senior writers, have criticised the lack of transparency in the governing council election of the Sahitya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society. In an open letter, personalities like historian M G S Narayanan, M N Karassery and Madampu Kunjukuttan, have asked the chief minister and registrar of cooperative societies not to give sanction to the election.

The letter said the governing council election was held in a non-transparent manner for some years. These elections were held under the cover of a provision in the Cooperative Societies Act which stipulates advertisement in two dailies on election.

They said the society has stopped the practice of informing the members about the election through the society bulletin. The society should have sent a postal communication on the election to the 180-odd members.The letter asked the chief minister, cooperation minister and the aRCS not to give sanction to the governing council election and the subsequent office-bearer election.

“The society has been under the control of the CPM for almost 23 years. We chose to ignore the non-transparency in the previous elections” said a member who did not want to be named. He also said the CPM was conducting a systemic expansion of its support base. “Of the total 1800 members at least 500 are dead. The governing councils have not transferred the shares to nominees and are keeping them intact,” he said.