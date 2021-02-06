STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heritage backwater cruise circuit to be launched in Thiruvananthapuram

The Travancore Heritage backwater tourism circuit project in the state capital is going to be launched after a long delay due to the pandemic.

Published: 06th February 2021 12:03 AM

A view of Kadinamkulam backwaters in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/B P Deepu)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The Travancore Heritage backwater tourism circuit project in the state capital is going to be launched after a long delay due to the pandemic. According to sources, the construction of the boat jetties will begin soon, thereby giving wings to the dream project of the Tourism Department. 

According to official sources, the stretch from Veli to Kadinamkulam has been made navigable to facilitate backwater cruise services. The Tourism Department has granted administrative sanction for Rs 8.8 crore to launch the backwater cruise circuit. The plan is to construct seven boat jetties and a hub to facilitate the project. 

Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department, the agency roped in for the implementation of the project, will conduct soil testing ahead of tendering construction work. The tourism circuit will link three lakes -- Kadinamkulam, Anchuthengu and Akathumuri -- and is expected to give a much-needed boost to responsible tourism.  The tourism circuit will begin from Veli and end at Varkala. 

“Only places like Poovar, Neyyar and Veli have boating facilities. Thiruvananthapuram residents opt for Alappuzha or Kollam for backwater cruises. We aim to offer them a getaway during the weekend in the state capital itself. There is ample scope for around five hours of uninterrupted cruise once the project is rolled out. Private boat operators will be roped in to conduct cruises,” said an official associated with the project. The boat jetties will be coming up at Murukkumpuzha, Poundukadavu, Kayikkarakadavu, Panayilakadavu and Puthenkadavu.

Elevates tourism potential “Kadinamkulam Lake is one of the biggest inland water bodies in the capital. Once the circuit is developed, we will be able to explore the actual tourism potential of the backwaters here. The Anchuthengu Lake and Veli Lake meet at Kadinamkulam and people will get the opportunity to explore the local culinary specialities and fishing activities. There is also scope for adventure watersports. The department will be exploring various options once the circuit becomes operational,” said an official.  A boating hub will be set up at Murukkumpuzha to operate the backwater cruises. According to officials, the construction of the jetties will be completed within a year. “A sewage water treatment facility will be set up at Murukkumpuzha to ensure sewage is not released into the lake,” said the official.

