NIPMR to be declared centre of excellence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomous institution under Social Justice department in Thrissur, will be declared as a centre for excellence by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. The inauguration of a new unit for spinal cord injury rehabilitation will also be held on the day.

The government has allocated Rs 2.66 crore to make it a centre of excellence. In addition, the government has also allocated Rs 51.65 lakh for strengthening the functions of the Regional Autism Rehabilitation and Research Centre which is housed in the institute.

A sum of Rs 26 lakh from this allocation will be utilised for the child development and research centre, Rs 24 lakh for the fourth phase development of the sensory garden project and Rs 1.6 lakh for commencing activities related to music therapy, dance therapy and yoga therapy for differently-abled children, said a statement.