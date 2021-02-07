STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt succeeded in bringing world-class learning to every village, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

 The state government has succeeded in bringing world class education facilities in schools in every village in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS/Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has succeeded in bringing world class education facilities in schools in every village in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the newly constructed and renovated 111 school buildings as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission through video conferencing facility on Saturday.

“The real beneficiaries of the general education sector are poor people. The students in every village in the state will now get world class education due to the government’s initiatives. When the LDF government came to power in 2016, there were only a few students in government schools and many of the buildings were on the verge of collapse. Poor students could not get proper education at that time. 

“Hence the government introduced a rejuvenation mission to protect government schools and students belonging to marginalised communities. Now, fresh enrolments in government schools have shown a spurt.  “And there is a positive change in the foundation of school education and the attitude of the new generation towards the future Kerala. In future, they will be fully skilled and talented due to the quality education provided in government schools. In the last five years, the excellence of students in education was evident”, he said.

The chief minister also pointed out the achievements in the field of education during the pandemic and flood fury. “Our education sector has made several achievements and won accolades despite facing many challenges, including Covid-19 and natural disasters. The whole state was with the government in introducing a virtual academic year for schools. When students go to schools after the pandemic, they will be surprised to see the changes that happened in their schools. They will be welcomed by the best infrastructure,” he added. He also mentioned the controversy related to KIIFB.

“KIIFB has played a major role in improving infrastructure of schools. Even school students are now aware of KIIFB. But there were efforts from some quarters to defame the funding agency which has been beneficial to the people. However, people have come in support of KIIFB. The impact is evident not only in the infrastructure of schools, but also in roads, bridges and hospitals. All these infrastructure projects have received funds from KIIFB. 

“The state government has implemented projects worth Rs 62,000 crore through KIIFB. Through this the government has only aimed at the overall development of the state”, the CM said. General Education Minister C Raveendranath presided over the function. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac was the chief guest.

Comments

