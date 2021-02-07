IFFK to pay homage to 10 film personalities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will pay homage to 10 film personalities who passed away last year. Nine films will be screened in the ‘Homage’ category.

While Kim-ki-Duk’s widely acclaimed Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring (2003) will be screened as a tribute to the late South Korean director, Qissa (2013) by Anup Singh will pay homage to actor Irrfan Khan. Cinematographer K Ramachandra Babu’s work will be remembered through John Abraham’s Agraharathil Kazhuthai (1977).

Charulata (1964) by Satyajit Ray will be featured as a tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee, who played one of the central roles in the film. Soumitra was the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012. Jayprad Desai’s Nagrik (2014) will pay homage to the costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Academy Award.

Karie (2015), the debut directorial of Shanavas Naranipuzha, will be another film screened in the category. The festival will also pay homage to Argentine filmmaker Fernando E Solanas with Sur (The South) (1988). Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) will be screened as a tribute to director Sachy and actor Anil Nedumangad, while Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk (2018) will pay homage to actor Rishi Kapoor.

Retrospective category to celebrate Lee Chang-dong

Three of noted South Korean director, screenwriter and novelist Lee Chang-dong’s movies will be screened at the festival in the ‘Retrospective’ category. These include Oasis (2002), for which Lee Chang won the Silver Lion (best director) at the Venice International Film Festival; Burning (2018), the first Korean film to make it to the final list at the 91st Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film; and Poetry (2010), which won the Best Screenplay Award at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

Lee Chang-dong’s films have always been a major attraction at various global festivals. His films are known for narrating stories of innocence, loss, suffering and alienation.