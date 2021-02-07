Man stabs wife, arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 56-year-old man stabbed his wife in front of SBI Vizhinjam branch due to family issues on Saturday. The accused -- Sugatheeshan -- has been taken into custody. The victim, Vini, is under treatment at the medical college hospital. Her condition is stable.

Both are natives of Kottarakkara. The police said the incident took place around 5.45pm when the accused came to meet Vini. “He entered into a heated argument with Vini, following which he took a knife from his pocket and stabbed her in the abdomen. Onlookers overpowered him and handed him over to police,” said a police officer.