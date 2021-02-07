Petrol bomb hurled at SFI man’s house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Malayinkeezhu police on Saturday registered a case in connection with the attack on the house of University College SFI union secretary Vipin Das. The incident took place at Vattavila on Saturday. According to the police, unidentified assailants hurled a petrol bomb on the house of Vipin when he was asleep.

The glass window panes of the house was damaged in the attack, said police. Vipin who rushed outside the house saw the assailants speeding away in two motorcycles. The police have launched a search for the accused. The police said the attack was likely a retaliation to a scuffle which broke out between the SFI and Yuvamorcha in front of the University College a few days ago.