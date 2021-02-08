STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Don't go for self-promotion, DGP tells police officers

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that, in a bid for self-aggrandizing, some of the cops were giving advertisements in newspapers depicting their projects and routine functions.

Published: 08th February 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

PHQ sources said there were allegations of firms and businessmen being arm-twisted to sponsor these supplements. (Representational Photo)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acknowledging that some of the police officers were going out of the way in self-promotion, the department has warned its members to desist from such practices saying it could tarnish the image of the police and the government.

In a circular issued to all inspectors on Tuesday, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that, in a bid for self-aggrandizing, some of the cops were giving advertisements in newspapers depicting their projects and routine functions. Noting that this was mostly done by seeking sponsorships from private entities and persons, the Police Chief said suitable action will be taken against those who indulge in such exercises.

The order was issued after it came to the attention of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) that a section of officers were bringing out newspaper supplements carrying their pictures under the pretext of highlighting the activities of their police stations.

PHQ sources said there were allegations of firms and businessmen being arm-twisted to sponsor these supplements. “The businessmen are being approached saying that a full-page supplement is being brought out to highlight the police activities. The businessmen or private firms are prompted to chip in with monetary support or advertisements. On several occasions it was noticed that the police activities were just a pretext for bringing out the supplement pages of the newspapers and the real intention was to generate advertisements,” said PHQ sources.

During Covid lockdown and thereafter, the trend of bringing out pullouts became a trend and is now posing a threat to the image of the department.Behera in his circular said the practice of bringing out self-promotion materials at the cost of outsiders would be detrimental to the police’s interest. “It may lead to the possibility of imitation by other police stations, which may invite criticism from the public against the government or department,” it stated.

The PHQ had issued a similar circular during the initial stage of Covid lockdown warning the officers of unauthorised production of short videos sensitising the public about the pandemic. The circular had to be issued after PHQ received complaints from some of the prominent TV and movie artists, who said some officers had put pressure on them to act in the videos.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loknath Behera Police Headquarters
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp