STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Indefinite agitation of PSC rank holders turns violent, two arrested after suicide threat

The 100-odd rank holders have been protesting in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat for the past two weeks.

Published: 08th February 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Kumar, a last grade PSC rank holder poured kerosene himself threatening suicide lying on the road in front of Secretariat demadning immeodate appointments. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Praveen Kumar, a last grade PSC rank holder poured kerosene himself threatening suicide lying on the road in front of Secretariat demadning immeodate appointments. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dramatic scenes ensued in front of the Secretariat after the indefinite agitation for immediate appointment by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) Last Grade Servant rank holders turned violent on Monday. Two rank holders even went to the extent of threatening to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on themselves. It was only the timely intervention of police and fire force that averted a possible tragedy. 

The 100-odd rank holders have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for the past two weeks. According to the rank holders, the government had not even called the representatives for a discussion and so they decided to take the drastic step at least to gain attention from the government. 

Pradeep Kumar and Riju poured kerosene on themselves and lay down on the road raising slogans. However, the policemen stationed at the spot were quick to act and they took them to the general hospital. Later, they were taken to AR camp and the Cantonment police recorded their arrest before releasing them on station bail. 

Other protesters were booked under various sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting and for disrupting the duties of a public servant. 

The fire force cleaned the road where the kerosene was poured. 

Vineesh Chandran, a rank holder, said, "We began the strike on January 26. Even after 14 days, no government representatives gave us any assurance. We had met all the ministers and leaders since we have been waiting for the appointment letters for the past two and half years. They sent us away with false promises that the appointments will be made soon. The government has only made 12 percent of appointments so far. We also have families and children. Now, our future looks bleak. Two rank holders had to resort to the threat of taking the extreme step. We will stage a statewide protest if the government is not ready to address our grievances after this."

The rank list for the last grade servants was published on June 29, 2018. The Public Service Commission has sent advice to only 5,524 rank holders. In the previous list, the PSC had appointed over 11,000 rank holders. Even though 46,285 persons were included in the list, the PSC has not even made appointments for half of the total number of rank holders. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPSC Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC Last Grade Servant rank holders agitation
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp