1,188 complaints resolved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 1,188 complaints were resolved at the Santhwana Sparsham adalat held in Neyyattinkara on Monday. An amount of Rs 1,30,23,000 was approved from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to settle the complaints. A total of 2,421 complaints were received at the adalat -- 966 from Kattakada taluk and 1,455 from Neyyattinkara taluk.

The complaints that were not taken up on Monday will be addressed in a few days after completing necessary procedures and procuring key documents. The possession certificates for plots of land were distributed to 17 complainants.