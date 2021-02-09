72 staff Covid infected, but housing society election to go on

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Day by day, the secretariat, the state administrative headquarters, is turning out to be the epicentre of fresh Covid-19 spread. On Monday, 12 secretariat employees tested positive, but that has not deterred the Kerala State Cooperative Election Commission from announcing the elections to 11 seats in the Secretariat Staff Housing Co-operative Society (SSHCS) from 10am to 5pm on March 10.

Till Sunday, 60 employees of various departments had tested Covid positive. In the wake of the spread, the development hall of the finance department and housing co-operative society centre have been closed down. Only a handful of visitors who have emergency work or who want to meet an official urgently are allowed entry inside the secretariat. However, the voting is scheduled to be held at Durbar Hall, Government Secretariat and also at the dining hall of the assembly.