Experts recommend RT-PCR for delegates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With complaints over faulty antigen kits piling up, health experts are suggesting that RT-PCR tests for delegates would be more effective than antigen tests. Santhosh Babu, district president of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), said the authorities should have insisted on RT-PCR over antigen test for delegates and volunteers.

“The festival is being planned in advance and hence RT-PCR would have been ideal as antigen kits are prone to give false negative results,” he said.He said that the state government should have avoided the conduct of the festival at least for six months as vaccination drives are under way.

“It would take a minimum of six months for the vaccine to be available for the public. We will achieve herd immunity only when 70 per cent of the population is administered the vaccination. Now, studies show that those who have been vaccinated also can be carriers of the disease and hence everyone should continue following Covid-19 protocol,” said Santhosh.

“When the pandemic outbreak started, Kerala was successful in keeping the virus exposure at minimum. Now, the government is more relaxed with the rule. people are going out more. Also, the news of vaccines has made people unnecessarily confident,” he said.

Venue to be fumigated after every show

The Academy is planning to fumigate the theatres after every show to step up the hygiene level. “Unlike other years, reservation has been made mandatory this time. Normally, we set aside a fixed number of seats for reservation,” said H Shaji, deputy director of the festival