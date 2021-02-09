Quick remedy through Santhwana Sparsham adalat, says Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide all possible help to people within a short period of time through Santhwana Sparsham adalat, finance minister T M Thomas Isaac said while inaugurating the district level adalat at Neyyattinkara on Monday. Complaints from Neyyattinkara and Kattakada taluks were heard and solutions offered at the adalat on the day.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma was also present. “Despite facing challenges like the floods and pandemic, the government hopes to give a helping hand to people caught up in difficulties. The two disasters led to job and income loss. We ensured effective handling of the crises. The government also handled the Covid containment efforts well,” Isaac said.