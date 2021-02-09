NGO to launch clinic for Covid survivors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swasthi Foundation, an NGO based in Thiruvananthapuram, is gearing up to launch a first-of-its-kind post-Covid-19 clinic in the district for Covid-19 survivors. The clinic, which would begin its operation from Sunday, will be available bi-weekly from 10am to 12pm. The initiative is in the wake of reports of physical ailments among the patients who have recovered from the disease. Swasthi Foundation general secretary Eby George said the clinic will have specialty doctors and services will be free of cost.

“Many who have recovered from the disease later suffered from other ailments, even fatal ones, as an aftereffect. The need for a Post-Covid care clinic was voiced by the medical circles and hence we came up with this concept. The clinic will function in a bi-weekly schedule,” said Eby George.

He said the clinic would be different from the clinics set up by the government because of the specialty consultations. Registration for booking consultation slots will be open till February 12. For details, contact: 9496313030 or 0471-2313030 or email to swasthifoundation2013 @gmail.com