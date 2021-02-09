Physically-challenged woman gets quick relief

By Express News Service

NEYYATTINKARA: Though the Government Boys HSS at Neyyattinkara here where the ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ one-day adalat was held on Monday saw many turning up to receive financial assistance from the government, a physically-challenged woman from Perumkadavila attracted the maximum attention. Valsala, who was born with the condition, literally crawled to the venue.

After Valsala, 42, enquired with the officials stationed there, they went through her papersThe volunteers present there ensured that the woman could enter the hall where the ministers and Collector Navjot Khosa were seated. Following Khosa’s intervention, Valsala was taken to the dais.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac then went beside her and announced `25,000 assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and an electric wheelchair for Valsala. Valsala has no children and been living alone for many years.

Adalat in Attingal today

The adalat for Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks will be held at Boys Higher Secondary School in Attingal on Tuesday. Ministers Thomas Isaac and J Mercykutty Amma will take part in the adalat.