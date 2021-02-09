This art wall is turning many heads in Capital

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering a unique visual experience to the city dwellers and tourists arriving at Kochuveli, a group of city-based artists and other art lovers from across the state have turned the compound walls of Travancore Titanium Products Limited into a canvas highlighting the most important events that the world came across during the pandemic. Around 15,000-sq-ft area of the wall, extending up to the All Saints’ College Junction, is a part of the project.An independent project by the city-based Amuseum ArtScience, a collective of artists and art lovers, in association with Travancore Titanium, the project is titled Travancore Titanium art wall.

“The art wall project is being done on the lines of the arteria wall project done under District Tourism Promotion Council which aims at beautifying the walls of the city. The aim is to provide a space for artists to showcase their talent and make the public familiar with the artists and themes in their works,” said Ajith Kumar G, the curator of the project.

He added that the project also aims to utilise the Travancore Titanium compound wall and its adjoining areas which had turned into a dumping site for poultry waste. About 20 artists who include 12 contemporary artists from across the state like Rimson N N, Sajitha R Shankar, Srilal, Prasannakumar G, Pradeep Puthoor, Sunder O, Chandranandan, Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, T K Hareendran, Vani N M, Aji V N and Ajith Kumar G along with eight students from the Government Fine Arts College are working on the project.

Apart from individual artistic expressions, the paintings of the students from Fine Arts College are historical depictions of the most discussed incidents and events during the pandemic situation.

The project is expected to be completed by February 11. The team will also set up a walkway and illuminate the place to stop illegal dumping of waste.