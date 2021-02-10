455 new Covid cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Tuesday reported 455 new cases of Covid-19 and 422 recoveries. Four health workers are among those who tested positive on the day. As many as 2,992 people were newly put under observation in the district. With this, the number of people who are under observation for symptoms of Covid-19 has climbed up to 25,832. The district has 4,443 active cases till date.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Had no bad intentions, went to Red Fort as everyone was going there: Deep Sidhu tells police
Skeletal remains found in wooden box at shop in Hyderabad
Assam government decides to appoint sprinter Hima Das as DSP
Concerted effort by some to regard Muslims as 'others': Former Vice President Hamid Ansari
Twitter will be a nicer place if move to Koo picks up pace: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Enforcement Directorate arrests former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati; sent to 7-day custody