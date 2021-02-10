455 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Tuesday reported 455 new cases of Covid-19 and 422 recoveries. Four health workers are among those who tested positive on the day. As many as 2,992 people were newly put under observation in the district. With this, the number of people who are under observation for symptoms of Covid-19 has climbed up to 25,832. The district has 4,443 active cases till date.