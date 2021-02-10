STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP slams mayor for skipping key debate on devpt

Alleges Arya Rajendran attended a CPM function in Kannur, lied on training in KILA
 

Published: 10th February 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Tuesday launched a protest against Mayor Arya Rajendran for skipping a crucial discussion concerning the comprehensive development of the city. Addressing the protest meet in front of the corporation office, BJP district president and Poojapura ward councilor V V Rajesh accused the mayor of betraying the people of the city by skipping an important development seminar and attending a party function in Kannur instead.

“The CPM and the mayor are leading the city corporation to a new low. The LDF councillors who participated in the seminar had no idea of what was happening. Due to the tussle between CPM and CPI, the deputy mayor was not assigned to officiate in place of the mayor,” Rajesh said.Accusing the CPM of running a puppet show in the corporation, Rajesh said the party had made a tall claim of installing the youngest mayor in office. But there have been many other young mayors and chief ministers in other parts of the country.  

The BJP also alleged that the mayor had lied to the councillors by claiming that she was attending a training programme at KILA in Thrissur when the real objective was to attend a party function in Kannur. The party accused CPM leaders running a puppet show from behind using the mayor.

“It is strange that the mayor who skipped the crucial discussion on development has given notice for council meeting on Friday to approve various development projects,” Rajesh said. BJP councillor M R Gopan presided over the function. 

Charges politically motivated, says mayor
Mayor Arya Rajendran has termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated. She said the programme scheduled on February 6 was not a development seminar but a general meeting of working groups convened by the standing committee on development. She said the deputy mayor could have attended the meeting in her absence but she could not do so as she was unwell. “Even though I could not be present for the meeting due to the training programme scheduled at KILA, I had made all arrangements for its smooth conduct,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran BJP
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp