BJP slams mayor for skipping key debate on devpt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Tuesday launched a protest against Mayor Arya Rajendran for skipping a crucial discussion concerning the comprehensive development of the city. Addressing the protest meet in front of the corporation office, BJP district president and Poojapura ward councilor V V Rajesh accused the mayor of betraying the people of the city by skipping an important development seminar and attending a party function in Kannur instead.

“The CPM and the mayor are leading the city corporation to a new low. The LDF councillors who participated in the seminar had no idea of what was happening. Due to the tussle between CPM and CPI, the deputy mayor was not assigned to officiate in place of the mayor,” Rajesh said.Accusing the CPM of running a puppet show in the corporation, Rajesh said the party had made a tall claim of installing the youngest mayor in office. But there have been many other young mayors and chief ministers in other parts of the country.

The BJP also alleged that the mayor had lied to the councillors by claiming that she was attending a training programme at KILA in Thrissur when the real objective was to attend a party function in Kannur. The party accused CPM leaders running a puppet show from behind using the mayor.

“It is strange that the mayor who skipped the crucial discussion on development has given notice for council meeting on Friday to approve various development projects,” Rajesh said. BJP councillor M R Gopan presided over the function.

Charges politically motivated, says mayor

Mayor Arya Rajendran has termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated. She said the programme scheduled on February 6 was not a development seminar but a general meeting of working groups convened by the standing committee on development. She said the deputy mayor could have attended the meeting in her absence but she could not do so as she was unwell. “Even though I could not be present for the meeting due to the training programme scheduled at KILA, I had made all arrangements for its smooth conduct,” she said.