Kerala Knowledge Mission launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has launched Kerala Knowledge Mission which aims to transform the state to a knowledge economy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the project at an event held at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The mission will promote innovative ideas, coordinate knowledge initiatives and equip young people with updated skills.

At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensive digital platform for educated youngsters which would help them upskill, enhance knowledge and empower to face the challenges of ever-changing job market.

“This digital platform will create a great opportunity for those who took a break from work and jobless to connect with global employers. They can upskill and earn more knowledge preferred by the employers. This will create at least three lakh jobs in a year and Kerala government also provide benefits such as insurance and loan assistance for the entrepreneurs through this platform,” Pinarayi said.

Job aspirants and educated unemployed youth can register at www.knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in which will act as digital workforce management system. The first-of-its kind massive digital platform is expected to create 20 lakh jobs in next five years by connecting trained youth with global job market and leading private sector enterprises. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), a strategic think tank and advisory body set up by the Government of Kerala, is spearheading the mission.

Thomas Isaac, Minister for Finance presided over the function.

Trained, educated youth can register on portal

The digital platform was developed in collaboration with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology. It will provide timely and professional training in diverse and most demanding areas such as data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, full stack development, cyber security, digital content creation, media, synthetic biology, genetic engineering, and agricultural consulting. Trained and educated youth can register on the portal after meeting the criteria. It will also provide job training to unemployed educated youth on the basis of their skills and demands from companies.