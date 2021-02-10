STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rs 1,703 crore granted via CMDRF: Isaac

The adalats held across the state is an extension of our people-oriented programmes.

Published: 10th February 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has allocated Rs 1,703 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the current tenure, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said here on Tuesday.During the inauguration of the second day of the Santhwana Sparsham adalat in the district, at Attingal, Isaac said the previous government could allocate only Rs 553 crore.

“Our primary aim is to help people in need. The adalats held across the state is an extension of our people-oriented programmes. This adalat is not held because of the impending elections,” the FM said. He said the government has tried to provide relief to all possible sectors after Covid-19 outbreak.

“Job and income loss during the Covid period had affected many worldwide. But in Kerala, we made sure that such a crisis was dealt with. We ensured that none slept hungry despite losses. The social welfare pensions, food kits and ration were supplied without delay,” he said. 

Aid of J1.04 cr approved on day 2
T’Puram: The second day of Santhwana Sparsham adalat in the district saw a fund allocation of J1.04 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). On Tuesday, the adalat held at Boys High School in Attingal catered to complaints from Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Isaac CMDRF
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp