Rs 1,703 crore granted via CMDRF: Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has allocated Rs 1,703 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the current tenure, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said here on Tuesday.During the inauguration of the second day of the Santhwana Sparsham adalat in the district, at Attingal, Isaac said the previous government could allocate only Rs 553 crore.

“Our primary aim is to help people in need. The adalats held across the state is an extension of our people-oriented programmes. This adalat is not held because of the impending elections,” the FM said. He said the government has tried to provide relief to all possible sectors after Covid-19 outbreak.

“Job and income loss during the Covid period had affected many worldwide. But in Kerala, we made sure that such a crisis was dealt with. We ensured that none slept hungry despite losses. The social welfare pensions, food kits and ration were supplied without delay,” he said.

Aid of J1.04 cr approved on day 2

T’Puram: The second day of Santhwana Sparsham adalat in the district saw a fund allocation of J1.04 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). On Tuesday, the adalat held at Boys High School in Attingal catered to complaints from Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks.