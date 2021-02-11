455 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 455 people newly tested positive for Covid on Wednesday along with 354 recoveries. The number of active cases is now 4,542. As many as 1,924 people are newly under Covid observation in the district on the day taking the total number of people under Covid observation to 25,832. Among them, 58 people are in quarantine centres. Of the total cases, 320 people were infected through local transmission, among which six are health workers.