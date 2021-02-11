Help desk started at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division opened a help desk called Ashraya to facilitate grievance redressal for serving and retired railway employees, on Wednesday. R Mukund, divisional railway manager (DRM), inaugurated the single-window help desk and grievance redressal centre. It will provide guidance and support for digitisation initiatives such as Human Resource Management System (HRMS), e-Pass, e-PF transaction, etc apart from offering services such as the registration and generation of Unique Medical Identity(UMID) cards.

