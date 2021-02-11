Kerala varsity to pioneer library for bar-coding of river species

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-of-its-kind library in the country for bar-coding of river species, providing a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for transgender students and launching evening batch for post-graduate course in Economics Department are some of the key highlights of the Kerala University budget for 2021-22.Syndicate member and finance committee convener K H Babujan presented the budget at the Senate meeting here on Wednesday.

The budget envisages an income of Rs 705.43 crore and an expenditure of Rs 707.10 crore with a deficit of Rs 1.67 crore Terming the budget as one that ensures “all round development of the university”, Babujan said Rs 30 crore has been allocated to set up a full-fledged research directorate. While Rs 75 lakh has been earmarked for research in renewable energy, a bio safety lab will be set up to tackle communicable diseases at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

A foreign language building named after the late poet and university faculty K Ayyappa Panicker on Kariavattom campus and a memorial garden in the name of the poet Sugathakumari, who passed away recently, are other projects. Setting up of a training centre of C-Apt, a research centre and a new building at Thycaud for Physical Education Department, a new hostel on Kariavattom campus, special assistance for reaserch in Archaeology Department are among other highlights.

The budget also proposed modernisation of manuscript library, assistance to researchers to publish academic articles in international journals and conversion of Kariavattom campus into a model campus.

Fund to the tune of Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for studies on Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals. A committee will be set up to study the suggestions that emerged from the CM@Campus programme conducted in the varsity.

