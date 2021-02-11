Medical College doctors postpone strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government medical college doctors have decided to postpone their statewide strike after health minister K K Shailaja agreed to consider their demands. They were at loggerheads with the government over salary dues and anomalies in service rules.The minister said the government will take a decision based on the report submitted by the committee set up.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) demanded the government to announce the promotion period to become associate professor to seven years. “We have assured the minister that we will take additional classes for the academic days lost due to the protest,” KGMCTA said.