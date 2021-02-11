New officials appointed at tech varsity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Praveen, professor, civil engineering department at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, has been appointed the new Registrar of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Wednesday. Ananda Resmi, principal in-charge of College of Engineering, Pathanapuram, is the new Controller of Examinations. She was a professor in electronics and communication department of the college. A Sadiq, professor in the mechanical engineering department at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, assumed charge as Dean (Academics) while P R Shalij, a professor in production engineering at Government Engineering College, Thrissur, took charge as Dean (Research).