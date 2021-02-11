Prathidhwani’s IT Freshers Meet to be held on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sasi Meethal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Technopark, will inaugurate IT Freshers Meet as part of the Freshers’ Forum initiative launched by Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees, on Saturday. The Freshers Forum will offer mentoring and placement for IT aspirants and also aims to connect both the demand and supply in the fresher industry. The launch will be held at 10 am through Facebook live.

The organisation came up with such an initiative following the decline in fresher hiring after the pandemic outbreak. Candidates can join the job portal by registering on https://jobs.prathidhwani.org/signUp ; Freshers Job Telegram Group: https://t.me/Prathidhwani. For details, contact 8086832662 or email to technopark.prathidhwani@gmail.com