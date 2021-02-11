STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uncompromising political stand keeps IFFK apart, says Pinarayi

Competition category exclusively features films from third world countries

Published: 11th February 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

The audience at the Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuramon Wednesday coinciding with the launch of the 25th IFFK. | | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is known for its non-compromising political stand which helped it find a place in the global cultural map, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee edition of the festival here on Wednesday. “The festival has always stood with the tortured, oppressed and abused ones. Hence it gives prominence to films from the African, Asian and Latin American countries,” he said. Films from the third world countries only are included in the competition category. This stand is against the cultural imperialism of America and Europe. Hence IFFK is different from other prominent festivals which focus on entertainment and critical aspects. 

“The Life Time Achievement award for directors who take a progressive stand is another example of the festival’s political stand. This year’s winner French New Wave pioneer Jean-Luc Godard is an ideal choice since he believes in political making of films,” he said.Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided over the function. Speaker PSreeramakrishnan was the chief guest. Twenty-five lamps were lit at the venue marking the 25th edition. Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the Life Time Achievement award on behalf of Godard, who . attended the event virtually. 

A book “Godard Pala Yathrakal” penned by G P Ramachandran was released at the function. The function was attended by Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs V K Prasanth, M Mukesh, district panchayat president Suresh Kumar, Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar,  cultural affairs principal secretary Rani George, Chalachitra Academy former chairman T K Rajeev Kumar and Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran.The inauguration was followed by the screening of “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp