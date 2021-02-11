Uncompromising political stand keeps IFFK apart, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is known for its non-compromising political stand which helped it find a place in the global cultural map, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee edition of the festival here on Wednesday. “The festival has always stood with the tortured, oppressed and abused ones. Hence it gives prominence to films from the African, Asian and Latin American countries,” he said. Films from the third world countries only are included in the competition category. This stand is against the cultural imperialism of America and Europe. Hence IFFK is different from other prominent festivals which focus on entertainment and critical aspects.

“The Life Time Achievement award for directors who take a progressive stand is another example of the festival’s political stand. This year’s winner French New Wave pioneer Jean-Luc Godard is an ideal choice since he believes in political making of films,” he said.Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided over the function. Speaker PSreeramakrishnan was the chief guest. Twenty-five lamps were lit at the venue marking the 25th edition. Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the Life Time Achievement award on behalf of Godard, who . attended the event virtually.

A book “Godard Pala Yathrakal” penned by G P Ramachandran was released at the function. The function was attended by Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs V K Prasanth, M Mukesh, district panchayat president Suresh Kumar, Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar, cultural affairs principal secretary Rani George, Chalachitra Academy former chairman T K Rajeev Kumar and Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran.The inauguration was followed by the screening of “Quo Vadis, Aida?”