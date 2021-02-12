Corp unveils new plan for waste management

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has launched a new action plan to expand waste management projects in the city. They include scientific management of waste dumped in various places in the city. The plan will be put into action with a cleaning drive title ‘Anicheram Azhakarnnoru Ananthapurikkayi’. The cleaning campaign will begin on February 19 and extend till February 25.

It will be inaugurated at five locations -- Museum RKV Road, Peroorkada market, TRIDA, Palayam, Manacaud Market and TRIDA Compound, Medical College. The respective health officers will prepare reports on locations where waste is dumped. The aim is to implement the new action plan with the support of the people, including residents’ associations and other civilian groups.

Mayor Arya Rajendran urged the people to take part in the activities organised as part of the cleaning drive. A section, ‘Spot The Dump’, has been added to the Smart Trivandrum app for people to report on waste dumps. All complaints regarding waste collection methods can be raised here.