Marketing frailties hurt Indian film prospects in global stage: Chhabra

The politics put forward by the festival and the audience who come to watch the films, despite all the difficulties, make this festival unique.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inadequate marketing of films has hampered India’s efforts to bring its best films to the international arena, said Aseem Chhabra, a jury member for the Best Indian Debut Director Award at the IFFK. Chhabra, who is also the director of the New York Indian Film Festival, said the foible resulted in Indian films going unnoticed in the global stage. Getting to the Academy Awards was a very difficult and competitive area and it required proper marketing strategies to get the acceptance of the international audience, he added.

Lavishing praises on the government for organiSing the fest despite the Covid situation, he said the International Film Festival of Kerala has always been a source of inspiration to all  moviegoers. “During these times of crisis, many festivals around the world are being abandoned or are organised online. It is a laborious task to get people to the theatres in four locations. The Government of Kerala and the Chalachithra Academy have bravely taken up this task,” he said. 

The politics put forward by the festival and the audience who come to watch the films, despite all the difficulties, make this festival unique. The International Competition category which comprises films only from the third world countries underline that there is space for every film here, he added.

‘Churuli’ wins over audience
Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Churuli’ that had its world premiere on Thursday at the Tagore Theatre received huge reception from the crowd. It narrated the tale of two undercover cops, who embark on a journey trailing a criminal. The circumstances and the people they come across are mysterious, making them question their own individuality.

The captivating frames of Madhu Neelakandan , Ranganath Ravee’s sound design and Sreerag Saji’s music provide an eerie delight to the film. Actor Vinay Fort, who played the role of Shajivan, said what he saw on the big screen was a visual treat and something beyond his imagination. The film will be screened again on Saturday at 4pm at Kairali theatre.

‘Wife of a Spy’ today
Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Japanese romantic drama ‘Wife of a Spy’ is to be screened on Friday, in the World Cinema category, at Kairali theatre at 7 pm. ‘Wife of a Spy’ revolves around the internal conflict between a husband and wife set in the background of the second World War.

